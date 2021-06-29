Video: Car crashes into gas pump at busy station, causing fire

A nightmare scenario was captured on video when a vehicle exiting a California freeway crashed into a local gas station, causing one of the gas pumps to burst into flames.

The dramatic incident occurred in Ceres, California, roughly 80 miles south of Sacramento, on Sunday.

In the video, patrons at the gas station appear to be going about their day as usual when all of sudden, a red sedan comes flying into view and smashes into one of the gas pumps, narrowly missing people who were standing only feet away.

The Ceres Fire Department posted the video to their Facebook page on June 27 which has since garnered over 15,000 views.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread to other vehicles.

Luckily, no injuries occurred following the accident, according to the department.

Crews were also able to prevent gasoline, oil, and other fluids from entering the storm drain system, authorities said.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed.

