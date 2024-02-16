Video: Dolphin spotted tossing around fish of Southwest Florida coast

Florida boaters spotted a dolphin tossing an eight-pound fish recently off the coast of Southwest Florida.

Adventures in Paradise Cruises and Crew posted the video on Facebook.

They said the dolphin was tossing around an 8-10 pound jack. This happened during one of the company's afternoon tours.

According to the company, dolphins are known to throw around fish for many different reasons.

Courtesy: Adventures in Paradise Cruises and Crew

They said, "It could be to size up or stun their prey, practice their hunting skills (especially juveniles), or it is just purely to have some fun!"

Though the dolphin spotted on camera is the only one seen, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said they tend to travel in groups of four to seven in shallow waters. They're known for living both inshore and offshore along tropical coasts.

In Florida, FWC officials said there are several dolphin species, but the most common is the bottle-nosed dolphin.