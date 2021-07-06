VIDEO: Driver burned after lit firework tossed into convertible

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
12
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 1:47 PM EDT until TUE 11:00 PM EDT, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Highlands County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pinellas County, Polk County, Sarasota County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:00 AM EDT until WED 5:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:12 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:25 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Manatee County
Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 PM EDT, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Beach Hazard Statement
from TUE 1:11 PM EDT until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County
Tropical Weather Statement
until TUE 7:45 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
River Flood Advisory
from SUN 9:49 PM EDT until WED 2:00 PM EDT, Manatee County

VIDEO: Driver burned after lit firework tossed into convertible

By Chris Williams
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Digital Team

Driver burned after lit firework tossed into convertible

Video shows a person shooting off a lit firework into Colin Kirby's convertible. (Credit: Robert Edwards)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Colin Kirby said he suffered minor burns after someone threw a firework into his convertible on July 4. 

Kirby, 20, said he and his friend were heading back home that night after watching the fireworks show in downtown Nashville. When he stopped at the intersection of 17th Avenue North and Church Street, a white Infiniti G37 pulled up next to him. 

"The passenger in the back rolled down the window and chucked a firework at me," Kirby told FOX Television Stations Tuesday. "It hit me on the back of the head."

Kirby said the firework hit his car’s convertible top and blew up about six to ten inches away from his head. 

"I tried to grab it," he continued. "It burned two of my fingers."

RELATED: Chicago teenager blows his hand off using fireworks

He immediately pulled over and called 911. Kirby said his burns weren’t severe, but he did suffer a slight loss of hearing after the incident.

Kirby didn’t know what happened until he watched a dashcam video from his friend’s car, who was following him home that same night. The video captured the entire incident.

fireworkscar.jpg

A look at the inside of Kirby’s convertible showing the burn mark after a passerby tossed a lit firework into the vehicle. (Credit: Colin Kirby)

"I’m fortunate to be alive," he added. "Just thanking God I’m alive."

Nashville Police said they’re looking for three suspects whom they believe were inside the white Infiniti G37. They face a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 

Authorities believe it was a random act.

Meanwhile, Kirby said he has forgiven the people responsible for the incident but he’s at a financial loss. The firecracker burned a hole through his convertible top and could cost $3,000 to get it professionally fixed. He has setup a GoFundMe page to help pay for expenses.

"I still want to see them brought to justice over it," he added.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

 