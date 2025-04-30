Watch: Escaped kangaroo causes crash after hopping along Alabama highway

The Brief A kangaroo in Alabama caused a two-vehicle crash and shutdown a stretch of Interstate 85 on Tuesday. The pet kangaroo named Sheila escaped from an enclosure. The roo was not injured during the incident.



A kangaroo was spotted hopping down a highway outside Auburn, Alabama on Tuesday.

The unusual sighting caused a two-vehicle crash and the shutdown of a stretch of interstate, police said.

Austin Price captured footage while traveling on Interstate 85 near Auburn.

"Where you going buddy," a surprised voice is heard saying in the video.

According to local news outlet WVTM, the kangaroo, a pet named Sheila, got loose from its enclosure.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said there was a two-vehicle crash involving the kangaroo, but that the animal was not injured.

The animal’s owner, Patrick Starr, used a dart to tranquilize the animal. He later told local media the roo was back home, safe and sound.

