Watch: Escaped kangaroo causes crash after hopping along Alabama highway
AUBURN, Ala. - A kangaroo was spotted hopping down a highway outside Auburn, Alabama on Tuesday.
The unusual sighting caused a two-vehicle crash and the shutdown of a stretch of interstate, police said.
Austin Price captured footage while traveling on Interstate 85 near Auburn.
"Where you going buddy," a surprised voice is heard saying in the video.
According to local news outlet WVTM, the kangaroo, a pet named Sheila, got loose from its enclosure.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said there was a two-vehicle crash involving the kangaroo, but that the animal was not injured.
The animal’s owner, Patrick Starr, used a dart to tranquilize the animal. He later told local media the roo was back home, safe and sound.
The Source: Information for the story was written based on information from Storyful.