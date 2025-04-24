Six new swans to join Lake Morton flock to introduce new genetics

The Brief Lakeland will welcome six new swans to Lake Morton. They are white mute swans that were bought from a breeder in the Chicago area. Queen Elizabeth donated the current flock, marking the first time in 50 years that new swans will be added to the lake.



Six new swans will call Lake Morton home, so the current flock, who descended from royal swans in England, can stay healthy and resilient.

The City of Lakeland bought six white mute swans from a reputable breeder in the Chicago area; however, the cost of shipping the swans was too much.

When learning about the issue at Sun n' Fun, a local pilot, Mike Araldi, stepped up to volunteer.

"He's an aviation enthusiast, and he said, 'I'll fly the birds for free,' so we're really blessed to have members of the community who are so giving like that," said Lakeland Spokesperson Kevin Cook.

The birds arrived at Lakeland Linder International Airport on Monday and are now in quarantine on the south side of the lake. It's the first time since 1957 that swans were flown into the city as gifts from Queen Elizabeth.

Dr. Price Dickson is the swans' veterinarian at My Pets Animal Hospital. She says there has been a higher rate of chick mortality, which she's concerned may be caused by inbreeding. So, the swans were flown in to diversify the gene pool of the flock.

"There are different resistances to diseases, to genetic malformations that different populations carry, so bringing in new genetics will help the swans have healthier babies that grow up and are on the lake for many years," Dickson said.

"The swans are really part of the mosaic and fabric of Lakeland," said Cook. "It's a rite of passage to have families come down and feed the birds."

After getting a full check-up, the swans are expected to be released by next week.

