Video: Flamingo chicks are first ‘little fluffballs’ born at Dallas Zoo since 2016

The Dallas Zoo is welcoming two new flamingo chicks to the flock.

In a social media post, the zoo said the ‘little fluffballs’ are the first lesser flamingo chicks born at the facility in eight years.

Zoo officials said the first baby bird was born on March 12, and weighed 0.1 pounds.

The second little one arrived on March 29, tipping the scales at a whopping 0.2 pounds.

"The chicks are currently getting all the love and care they need behind the scenes with the rest of the flock before they are ready to explore their pond at the Wilds of Africa," Dallas Zoo said on social media.

