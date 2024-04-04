ZooTampa welcomes rare, endangered pygmy hippo

It’s a girl! ZooTampa at Lowry Park is celebrating the birth of a rare 10-pound pygmy hippopotamus.

The yet-to-be-named baby is the fifth endangered pygmy hippo calf to be born at the zoo.

She was born to 20-year-old Zsa Zsa and 22-year-old Howie as part of the Species Survival Plan, which is overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums which ensures the survival of protected, threatened, and endangered species.

Image is courtesy of ZooTampa.

According to ZooTampa, there are less than 3,000 pygmy hippos left in the wild in four countries in Africa.

Over the past century, their habitat has been destroyed by logging, farming, mining, and humans settling in the area.

"We are very excited to welcome this healthy female calf to ZooTampa," said Chris Massaro, senior vice president of zoological operations. "Conservation efforts for species like the pygmy hippo take lots of work and require collaboration across international boundaries. Every birth is a sign of hope and helps save endangered species for future generations to enjoy, appreciate, and cherish."

Image is courtesy of ZooTampa.

While the pygmy hippo is related to the river hippopotamus, it is a different species.

The two may look alike, but a river hippo may weigh up to ten times more than a pygmy hippo and can be more than twice as large. Plus, ZooTampa says pygmy hippos spend more time on land than in the water and are predominantly nocturnal.

