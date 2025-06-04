Video: Florida beach becomes home to swarm of sand fleas: ‘It was crazy’

The Brief A swarm of sand fleas was recently spotted at a Florida beach. Sand fleas are not fleas. Instead, they are crustaceans in the same family as crabs and lobsters. Sand fleas can cause red, itchy bumps on your skin, but the Cleveland Clinic says the irritation usually goes away in a few days.



A swarm of sand fleas recently took up residence at a Florida beach, much to the shock of beachgoers who described the sight as "crazy."

Longtime beachgoer Denise Derrick Wright saw the sand fleas at Satellite Beach and took a video for social media.

What they're saying:

"Just want beachgoers to know not to be afraid of them," Derrick Wright said. "Growing up in Satellite Beach, I used to love digging them up! Just so weird seeing them in a colony like that. It was crazy!"

What are sand fleas?

Dig deeper:

Sand fleas, according to the Cleveland Clinic, are crustaceans and not fleas or insects. They are in the same family as crabs and lobsters and are often called fleas because they hop and jump.

READ: Lawsuit filed against Pinellas County businessman Leo Govoni, Big Storm Brewing's 'Fat Point Brewing' brand

They can cause red, itchy bumps on your skin, but the Cleveland Clinic says the irritation usually goes away in a few days.

The Source: This story was written with information gathered by Storyful and found on the Cleveland Clinic's website.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: