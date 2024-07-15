Expand / Collapse search

Video: Florida black bear caught on camera approaching North Port home

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  July 15, 2024 1:02pm EDT
North Port
FOX 13 News

Florida black bear walks up to North Port home

A Florida family's trail camera recently captured a black bear walking up to their home.

NORTH PORT, Fla. - North Port residents are being asked to secure their garbage cans and other items after a Florida black bear was recently seen walking up to a home. 

In a post on social media, the North Port Police Department said officers went to a home along Tidwell Street in the North Port Estates area after its owner spotted a bear on his trail camera walking up to his house. 

READ: North Port family still waiting for help 2 years after Hurricane Ian

Police joked that in addition to locking up garbage cans, residents may also want to close up other food sources such as picnic baskets.

Courtesy: North Port Police Department

Courtesy: North Port Police Department

The FWC is aware of the Florida black bear sighting. 

The agency asks residents to contact them if they see a black bear in the area. 

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter