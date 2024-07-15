Video: Florida black bear caught on camera approaching North Port home

North Port residents are being asked to secure their garbage cans and other items after a Florida black bear was recently seen walking up to a home.

In a post on social media, the North Port Police Department said officers went to a home along Tidwell Street in the North Port Estates area after its owner spotted a bear on his trail camera walking up to his house.

Police joked that in addition to locking up garbage cans, residents may also want to close up other food sources such as picnic baskets.

Courtesy: North Port Police Department

The FWC is aware of the Florida black bear sighting.

The agency asks residents to contact them if they see a black bear in the area.

