Video: Florida deputies rescue stranded boaters, dog from rough seas

Two people and a dog are safe thanks to the actions of Florida deputies who saved them from rough waters on the state's east coast.

What does the video show?

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a distress call about a capsized boat near the St. Augustine Inlet on Feb. 15.

Video shows the deputies finding two adults clinging to the overturned boat with the dog, at which point the deputies began pulling them to safety.

Deputies rescued two boaters and their dog after their boat capsized on Feb. 15. (Courtesy: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.)

No injuries were reported, SJSO said.

The Source: This story was written using information and video provided by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

