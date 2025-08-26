Video: Florida fire captain removes Burmese python from shed

The Brief Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says a fire captain removed an invasive Burmese python found in a shed. Video shows Capt. Rusty Shaw inside the shed, carefully getting the snake out. Wildlife experts say Burmese pythons are among the largest snakes in the world and pose a threat to Florida's ecosystem and native wildlife.



A fire captain in South Florida took on a tough task, removing an invasive Burmese python found in a shed.

What we know:

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, crews responded to a report of a snake at a home in the 28000 block of SW 141st St. in the Miami area.

Video posted by fire officials shows Capt. Rusty Shaw inside the shed, carefully getting the dangerous snake out.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Dig deeper:

Wildlife experts say Burmese pythons are among the largest snakes in the world and pose a threat to Florida's ecosystem and native wildlife.

According to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, Burmese pythons prey on birds, mammals and other reptiles.

The state offers opportunities year-round to remove invasive pythons. For more details, click here.

The Source: This story was written with information and video provided by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.