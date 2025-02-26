Video: Florida man caught by K9 after carjacking driver, crashing stolen van into gym, deputies say

The Brief Lee County deputies say Adam Naylor, 42, carjacked the driver of a van and crashed the stolen vehicle into a nearby gym while intoxicated. Bodycam video shows his arrest after a K9 unit helped track him down. Naylor faces several charges, including robbery and DUI with property damage.



A man faces serious charges after deputies in southwest Florida say he carjacked the driver of a van, then crashed the stolen van into a gym while intoxicated.

What we know:

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said the suspect, later identified as Adam Naylor, 42, approached a van in the parking lot of a hotel in Bonita Springs and demanded the driver get out.

The two fought before Naylor stole the van, then crashed into a nearby gym and ran away, deputies said.

Body camera video from the sheriff's office shows extensive damage caused by the crash, along with deputies asking witnesses where the suspect ran.

Bodycam video shows the damage after a man allegedly carjacked a driver, then crashed into a gym while intoxicated. (Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office.)

Video then shows a K9 running through a parking lot and tracking down Naylor, who was lying in the bushes.

Bodycam video shows the arrest of Adam Naylor after he allegedly carjacked a driver, then crashed into a gym while intoxicated. (Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office.)

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not give additional details on Naylor's alleged intoxication.

What they're saying:

"I thank God no one was injured in this man's reckless crime spree," Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a statement. "I am beyond proud of the K9 Unit, which quickly tracked and located the suspect, taking him to the Lee County Jail where he belongs."

What's next:

Naylor faces the following charges:

Robbery (carjacking without a firearm or weapon)

Driving under the influence

DUI with property damage

Leaving the scene of a crash with property damage

Mugshot of Adam Naylor. Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Jail records show Naylor is being held without bond.

The Source: This story was written using information and video provided by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

