Video: Florida woman scales apartment complex while trying to escape from deputies

A Hillsborough County woman’s daring attempt to avoid arrest led the sheriff’s office to put out a public service announcement warning people not to scale apartments to get away from authorities.

On Tuesday, deputies say when they went to serve a felony warrant on Quanae Leasia Toussaint, 27, she tried to escape.

READ: Grieving family remembers woman killed in Tampa crash over the weekend: ‘She loved life’

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Toussaint locked herself in a room and tried to escape out a second-story window.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Bodycam video shows deputies walking through the apartment and forcing their way into a bedroom where one woman can be seen on the bed as another woman crawls out the window.

Video shows the woman hanging from a second-story window as people below tell her to go back inside.

READ: Home Depot employee accused of secretly recording nude teen in bathroom also filmed women in store: PCSO

Then deputies grab a hold of her arms from inside the bedroom and hoist her back inside.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Toussaint had felony warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in public or residential property.

"To see our deputies shift from making an arrest to preserving life is commendable," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This criminal had no intention of being arrested and I couldn't be more proud of our team for taking her into custody safely."

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter