Home Depot employee accused of secretly recording nude teen in bathroom also filmed women in store: PCSO

A Home Depot employee is facing video voyeurism charges after deputies say he secretly recorded a nude teenager inside a bathroom at his home and filmed women at the store where he works.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Domingo Rivera Velez, 43, admitted to detectives that he recorded a nude 15-year-old girl at his house using a digital watch left in the bathroom.

Detectives say the images were discovered after another person in the home noticed a photo of an unknown woman on Rivera Velez’s cell phone.

When that person looked at other saved images on another phone, investigators say they found a lot of images of the teenage victim who had been visiting the home.

Detectives, who got a search warrant for Rivera Velez’s home and other cell phone, say they found more pictures and videos taken in other bathrooms at other homes, as well as videos of women in dresses and skirts taken from the floor-level at a Home Depot store.

Rivera Velez told deputies that he worked at the Home Depot store in South Lakeland.

"This investigation is ongoing. Our detectives have more people to speak with, and the seized electronic devices will be forensically searched for additional images and videos," Sheriff Grady Judd said. "If you have had suspicious encounters with Domingo Rivera Velez, contact our detectives at 863-298-6200, and let them know about it. He needs to be held accountable for his criminal conduct."