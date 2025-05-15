Florida dog caught on camera riding jet ski in river
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A golden retriever was recently caught on camera riding a jet ski in a river off the coast of Fort Lauderdale.
The backstory:
The dog was sitting on top of the jet ski by itself.
Grace Gauvreau captured this video while sitting at dinner with her boyfriend.
"I looked into the marina next to the restaurant and saw a man pulling a dog on a Jet Ski," Gauvreau said.
The footage shows the dog, which was wearing a yellow life jacket, sitting comfortably on the watercraft as a man using a water-propelled jet pack pulls it. The pair have previously been spotted around Florida.
The Source: Information for this story was collected from Storyful.