Video: K9 takes a bite out of crime, nabs Florida man recklessly fleeing from officers in stolen car

A Florida man with a lengthy arrest record is back behind bars after a K9 deputy took a bite out of crime.

According to the Ocala Police Department, Dale Shrewsbury, 35, stole a car that was unlocked with the keys in it around 8:30 a.m. on August 11.

About an hour later, police tried to pull over the vehicle, but it sped away. Officers gave chase and were quickly joined by deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

READ: Has Florida man finally met his match? Meet the equally eccentric Florida sheriffs going after these guys

Police say Shrewsbury was driving recklessly to avoid arrest and ran several cars off the road. He even struck an FWC patrol vehicle in the process.

Dale Shrewsbury drove through several fences as he lead officers on a chase throughout Marion County. Courtesy: Marion County Sheriff's Office.

As the pursuit continued, officers say Shrewsbury drove through several residential yards and struck several fences.

READ: Lake Wales K-9 'murdered' in line of duty, officials say; suspect shot and killed by officers

Eventually, a K-9 deputy conducted a PIT maneuver on the vehicle, and Shrewsbury fled from the car. However, he wasn’t faster than K9 Jet, who nabbed Shrewsbury bringing the 21-minute pursuit to an end.

K9 Jet with the Marion County Sheriff's Office took a bite out of crime and apprehended a reckless car thief.

Police say Shrewsbury received medical treatment for the K9 apprehension and was taken to jail.

Video: Fleeing Florida man hiding in swamp arrested by deputies on airboat following chase

He has been charged with auto theft, aggravated fleeing and eluding, five counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, and driving with a suspended license⁠—his fourth offense.

Mugshot of Dale Shrewsbury. Courtesy: Marion County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Shrewsbury has been arrested by the agency 13 times since 2006.