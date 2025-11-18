Video: Machete-wielding Florida man arrested during traffic stop after bolting from sheriff’s office

The Brief A Florida man described as a reckless criminal is behind bars after deputies say he smashed a victim’s car window with a machete after chasing them through the streets of Lehigh Acres. The victims drove to a sheriff’s office substation, where sergeants said they saw Leodan Gallo causing a scene, yelling in the parking lot, and following the victims inside to the lobby. Gallo was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, damage property criminal mischief, disturbing the peace and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.



A Florida man described as a reckless criminal is behind bars after deputies say he smashed a victim’s car window with a machete after chasing them through the streets of Lehigh Acres.

What we know:

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Leodan Gallo drove to the victim’s apartment complex, started an altercation and then began driving erratically, following them closely as they tried to leave.

At the intersection of Homestead Road N. and Alabama Rd S., deputies say he got out of his car, wielding a machete.

According to LCSO, he struck the back window of the vehicle, shattering the glass.

The victims drove to a sheriff’s office substation, where sergeants said they saw Gallo causing a scene, yelling in the parking lot, and following the victims inside to the lobby.

Dig deeper:

When Gallo left the lobby and headed toward his vehicle, the sergeants said they followed him and tried to restrain him.

They added that Gallo got into his vehicle, reversed, and accelerated forward, hitting deputies with his driver's side door.

Deputies stopped Gallo’s vehicle nearby and arrested him.

A search of the vehicle revealed two machetes within reach, according to LCSO.

Gallo was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, damage property criminal mischief, disturbing the peace and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

What they're saying:

"I am incredibly proud of my deputies and detectives' quick actions that led to putting this dangerous, reckless criminal behind bars," stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. Violence of any kind has no place in our community."

What we don't know:

It is unclear what the initial altercation was about.