Florida father sent back to prison under law that no longer exists

The Brief A Florida father was sent back to prison under the state’s former "10-20-Life" law — even after courts struck down part of it and lawmakers changed it. Robert Woodall had been released in 2017, reunited with his family and started rebuilding his life before prosecutors won an appeal that sent him back to prison.



Robert Woodall fired what he calls warning shots into the ground during a fight more than 20 years ago. The bullet ricocheted and injured another man’s ankle.

Under Florida’s old "10-20-Life" law, that automatically meant a 20-year prison sentence for firing a gun during an assault — regardless of the circumstances.

After serving 11 years, a judge ruled there had been a procedural error with respect to the jury findings and released him. Woodall returned home, started a landscaping business, volunteered in his community and reconnected with his family.

But, prosecutors appealed, arguing there was no procedural error. The court agreed — and because the new version of the law wasn’t retroactive, Woodall was sent back to finish his original sentence.

The backstory:

Florida’s "10-20-Life" law, enacted in 1999, required mandatory prison terms for crimes involving firearms: 10 years for displaying a gun, 20 years for firing it, and 25 years to life if someone was hurt.

Over time, critics argued the law was too rigid — forcing judges to issue severe sentences even in cases with mitigating factors. Courts later struck down parts of the statute, and lawmakers changed it to give judges more discretion.

But, those reforms only applied to cases going forward, not to people already sentenced under the old rules. That distinction is why Robert Woodall remains in prison today.

In a FOX 13 interview, Woodall expressed opposition to the mandatory minimum sentencing law that delivered a 20-year sentence but also stressed that his time in prison strengthened his faith and made him a better man.

"I believe that Jesus is the answer. He’s been my rock," he said. "In that respect, absolutely, I’m a better person today than I was before I got re-incarcerated… Some might argue, ‘Hey, the twenty years worked.’ I don’t believe I needed it — the change started happening immediately."

What's next:

Woodall is serving the final year of his reinstated 20-year sentence at a correctional facility in Kissimmee. He’s taking classes to become a truck driver and working in palliative care for terminally ill inmates.

He is set to be released on October 1, 2026, and said he hopes to use his experience to mentor others and advocate for "smart on crime" reforms that balance accountability with compassion.