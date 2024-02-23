Video: Man attacks another man inside St. Pete restaurant

St. Petersburg police are asking for help finding the man who punched another man at a downtown restaurant.

Surveillance video inside Lure, at 661 Central Avenue North, shows the man in question. He appears to be approximately 40–50 years old with a shaved head and gray hair on the sides. He has tattoos on both arms.

Police say he punched a 68-year-old man several times, causing him to fall off his chair.

Anyone with information on this man is asked to call St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can use Tip-411. Text "SPPD" and your tip to 847-411.

