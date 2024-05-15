3 injured in late-night shooting in downtown Tampa: TPD

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

Three people were shot and injured in a shooting in downtown Tampa late Tuesday night, according to police.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Marion Street and Tyler Street at 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of shots fired.

READ: Tampa police to hold town hall in SoHo after deadly weekend shooting

They arrived to find a rifle and several spent casings. Two males sustained upper body trauma, and one female sustained lower body trauma in the shooting, and all three later arrived at a local hospital for treatment.

TPD is investigating the cause of the shooting, and at this time, no arrests have been made, police said.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact them by calling 813-231-6130.