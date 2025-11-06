Caught on video: Man accused of burglarizing St. Stephen's Episcopal School
BRADENTON, Fla. - Bradenton police are searching for a man accused of burglarizing a concession stand and maintenance shed at St. Stephen's Episcopal School over the weekend.
MORE COVERAGE: Suspected auto burglar accused of opening fire on Manatee County deputies found hiding in empty trailer: MCSO
According to the Bradenton Police Department, the suspect was first seen on surveillance video on Sunday at around 2:30 p.m. before leaving the campus on a bike around 2:45 p.m.
Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department
If you can identify the man, please contact BPD at 941-932-9325 or reach out to CrimeStoppers of Manatee County, Inc.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from the Bradenton Police Department.