Caught on video: Man accused of burglarizing St. Stephen's Episcopal School

By Joe Espy
Updated  November 6, 2025 3:15pm EST
Bradenton
FOX 13 News
Bradenton police are searching for a man accused of burglarizing a concession stand and maintenance shed at St. Stephen's Episcopal School over the weekend.

    • If you can identify the man, please contact BPD at 941-932-9325 or reach out to CrimeStoppers of Manatee County, Inc.

BRADENTON, Fla. - Bradenton police are searching for a man accused of burglarizing a concession stand and maintenance shed at St. Stephen's Episcopal School over the weekend.

According to the Bradenton Police Department, the suspect was first seen on surveillance video on Sunday at around 2:30 p.m. before leaving the campus on a bike around 2:45 p.m. 

Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

If you can identify the man, please contact BPD at 941-932-9325 or reach out to CrimeStoppers of Manatee County, Inc.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from the Bradenton Police Department.

BradentonCrime and Public SafetyManatee County