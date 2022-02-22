WATCH: Chilling video shows stranger follow mother, child to their home in Lakewood

A mother in Lakewood is sharing her story after she and her child were followed home Sunday night, and the entire thing was caught on doorbell video.

"Everyone please stay vigilant and lock your doors," homeowner Ali Porath posted on Facebook alongside a video of the incident.

According to Porath, she was in the process of unloading the car after she and her child got home.

"Luckily, we were at the tail end of unloading everything and had locked the door upon entering," she said.

In the video, you can see Porath carrying her child into the house. Seconds later, a man appears in the driveway and approaches the door. He tries to open the door before knocking.

While the video ends with the man still at the door, Porath said in her post that the man stayed there for more than two minutes, "knocking, standing there, then called someone before walking away."

After seeing this video, Porath said she reviewed video from neighbors. Porath says she after the man left her porch, he spent another five minutes on the side of the house, before making his way up the street back to where his car was parked.

According to the post, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is still looking into the incident.

