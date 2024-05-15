VIDEO: Large gator blocks road in Hillsborough County

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, a nine-foot gator was discovered lying in the road early on Wednesday morning.

A HCSO deputy's bodycam captured the moment when the gator was found blocking College Ave. in Ruskin.

"You just takin' a nap?" the deputy asked as he approached the large animal.

"Oh, hi big boy," continued the deputy.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

With the help of Florida Fish and Wildlife, officials say they were able to reel the alligator out and relocate him to a safer spot.

It was "just another day here in Florida," according to the sheriff's office.

