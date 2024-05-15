VIDEO: Large gator blocks road in Hillsborough County
RUSKIN, Fla. - According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, a nine-foot gator was discovered lying in the road early on Wednesday morning.
A HCSO deputy's bodycam captured the moment when the gator was found blocking College Ave. in Ruskin.
"You just takin' a nap?" the deputy asked as he approached the large animal.
"Oh, hi big boy," continued the deputy.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
With the help of Florida Fish and Wildlife, officials say they were able to reel the alligator out and relocate him to a safer spot.
It was "just another day here in Florida," according to the sheriff's office.
