Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Large gator blocks road in Hillsborough County

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  May 15, 2024 2:27pm EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News

Gator blocks road in Hillsborough County: Deputies

A nine-foot gator was blocking a road in Ruskin on Wednesday morning, according to deputies.

RUSKIN, Fla. - According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, a nine-foot gator was discovered lying in the road early on Wednesday morning.

A HCSO deputy's bodycam captured the moment when the gator was found blocking College Ave. in Ruskin.

READ: New Port Richey restaurant's roof blown off by strong winds

"You just takin' a nap?" the deputy asked as he approached the large animal.

"Oh, hi big boy," continued the deputy.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office 

With the help of Florida Fish and Wildlife, officials say they were able to reel the alligator out and relocate him to a safer spot.

It was "just another day here in Florida," according to the sheriff's office.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter