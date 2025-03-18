Video: Missing runaway teen from Texas rescued in Florida after dramatic car chase

The Brief A missing Texas teen was rescued in Florida following a dramatic car chase. The St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office recently released video of her rescue and the arrest of Jesus Esteban Arellano, 19. Arellano was charged with fleeing law enforcement, giving a false name, and driving without a license.



A missing runaway teen has been rescued and the man she was with has been arrested following a car chase in Florida.

What we know:

On March 15, police spotted Jesus Esteban Arellano, 19, in a vehicle and began to chase him because he had warrants out for his arrest in Texas for five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, officials said.

Deputies with the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office, including officers in an air unit, saw the car with Arellano and a 16-year-old runaway from Texas in a shopping center.

When deputies approached the car, Arellano sped away, and the officers followed.

Video released by the sheriff’s office gives an aerial video of the chase.

Deputies who were following Arellano used a precision immobilization technique (PIT), which forced the car to spin out and stop.

Jesus Esteban Arellano was arrested following a chase. Image is courtesy of the St. John's County Sheriff's Office.

After the vehicle was stopped, law enforcement officers can be heard telling Arellano to open the door slowly and to keep his hands up.

Arellano was arrested and charged with fleeing law enforcement, giving a false name, and driving without a license.

The missing teen, whose name was not released by the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office was safely recovered.

What's next:

In the video, a law enforcement officer can be heard telling the teen that she is listed as a missing person for running away.

He tells her that they are going to get her situated and back to Texas.

A missing Texas teen was rescued in Florida. Image is courtesy of the St. John's County Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how long the 16-year-old girl had been missing or what her connection is to Arellano.

