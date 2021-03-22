Video of shooting reveals common but rarely seen side of law enforcement

Body camera video from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend shows deputies shooting a 79-old-man after they say he reached for a gun. But that's only part of the story.

The footage was captured around 6 a.m. Saturday. A deputy was filling up when he meets an elderly man who appears confused and begins making rambling threats about driving into a gas pump.

For 40 minutes, the sheriff says, his deputies tried de-escalating the situation. Several deputies on scene had crisis-intervention training and a hostage negotiator was also there.

"I'm very proud of our deputies. They tried to de-escalate to do everything to help this individual," Sheriff Chris Nocco said after the incident.

At one point, they deploy stop sticks to contain the driver. Later, they say the man reaches for a gun.

"Do not touch that! I see it, it's got a brown handle," the deputy can be heard saying on video. "I don't want to shoot you sir; it's the last thing I want to do!"

Sheriff Nocco said his deputies were forced to open fire on the man after he shot at them first.

"I've been involved in these myself when I was on the job," offered William Lawless of the Fraternal Order of Police. "Nobody wants to take another life if you can avoid it. No one wants to live with the aftermath."

"Ninety percent of the time that doesn't happen. You’re able to talk them down, use strong interpersonal skills and training," Lawless continued.

But those peaceful endings, he says, rarely make headlines.

"I know it works. It works dramatically. It works every day," he said. "This is a regular event and there's no officer around that doesn’t have to deal with on a regular basis."

It is a side of police work rarely seen, until the worst happens.

"Sometimes these go from 'Hi, how ya doing?' to a gun comes out of the waistband," he added.