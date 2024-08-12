Video: Pinellas County deputies shatter window to save dog from hot car while owners were inside courthouse

A dog’s owners are facing animal cruelty charges after deputies rescued the animal from a hot car earlier this month.

Bodycam video shows Pinellas County deputies smashing the window of a vehicle outside the courthouse to free a dog that was locked inside.

The deputies said they were at the courthouse when a concerned citizen approached them and told them a dog was inside a hot car.

Pinellas County deputies smashed a window earlier this month to free a dog from a hot car. Image is courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, it was 88 degrees outside that day, and investigators determined that the dog was left in the vehicle for about 30 to 45 minutes, making the inside of the car around 120 degrees.

READ: Polk County man stabbed roommate over argument on who spent the most on fueling their car: PCSO

Deputies say the dog was "heavily panting and in obvious distress," as the car was locked and off with the windows rolled up.

The dog was taken to animal control after being rescued by the deputies. Image is courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The deputies gave the dog water and took it to animal control, where it was determined to be okay.

READ: Woman stabbed to death in Brandon: HCSO

The dog’s owners were found inside a nearby courtroom and were charged with animal cruelty.

The deputies gave the dog water after rescuing the animal from a hot car. Image is courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

In a post on social media, PCSO stated, "It’s not okay for you, it’s not okay for them. Never leave a pet or child in a vehicle."

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter