Polk County man stabbed roommate over argument on who spent the most on fueling their car: PCSO

A Polk County man is accused of stabbing his roommate over an argument regarding who spent the most on fuel for their shared vehicle.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Maykol Fairnas Rodriguez, 36, was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder after he stabbed his roommate in Davenport.

Deputies responded to the Tierra Del Sol neighborhood off of US 27 at around 7 p.m. on Saturday where they were met by Rodriguez, who said he stabbed a man, and he would cooperate with the investigation.

Photo courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Rodriguez said he and his roommate got into an argument over which one purchased the most fuel for their shared vehicle. He told deputies he then grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the victim four times.

A witness grabbed Rodriguez in a bear hug to stop the attack, according to PCSO. Then the witness drove the victim to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Rodriguez initially claimed he stabbed the victim in self-defense, but eventually confessed to the crime, authorities said. He was taken to the Sheriff's Processing Center and charged with attempted second-degree murder.