Video shows suspect kicking over table in interview room

The suspect who got a kick out of destroying a desk at Clearwater Police Headquarters also faces charges for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

It started Saturday in the Island Estates neighborhood. Police were called by a resident who reported a suspicious person near some boat docks. An officer responded and found 25-year-old Robert J. Phillips, who was described as intoxicated or on drugs.

When the officer tried to take him into custody, Phillips resisted in a big way.

"The officer was struck several times during the course of the arrest.," said Lt. Michael Walek of the Clearwater Police Department.

Within minutes, back-up officers responded.

"I just heard a lot of yelling and commotion," said Leo Vodde, who lives nearby. "I looked out over my balcony and I saw lots of cop cars, at least 20."

Police chased Phillips through the neighborhood, but they say his resistance didn't end, even after he was caught, handcuffed, and taken to police headquarters.

Advertisement

"He remained combative thought the whole thing, just verbally abusive, and at the end of the interview he thought it was important to kick the table off the wall using his feet," said Walek.

As a result of destroying the table, Phillips got an additional charge of criminal mischief. He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

Detectives say Phillips knew someone at Island Estates, but they're not saying who. On arrest papers his address is listed "transient."