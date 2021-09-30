Video shows trooper's maneuver that saved deputy during I-4 chase

A Polk County sheriff's deputy can thank an FHP trooper for possibly saving his life Monday during a police chase along Interstate 4.

Dash-cam video shows the deputy deploying stop sticks near the Country Road 557 exit in anticipation of a stolen vehicle being followed by the Florida Highway Patrol.

But as the suspect approaches and loses control, the vehicle heads right for the deputy.

That's when a quick-thinking trooper pulls a PIT maneuver, hitting the back of the stolen vehicle and bringing it to a stop.

Other troopers quickly surrounded the scene and ordered the driver, 20-year-old Nain Nolasco of Mulberry, and his 16-year-old passenger to get out. They were both arrested at the scene.

Nolasco was charged with grand theft auto, having no valid driver’s license, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, child neglect, reckless driving, and fleeing to elude. He was also wanted in Hillsborough County for burglary and was held for the warrant as well.

No one was hurt.