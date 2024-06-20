VIDEO: Stolen ambulance pursuit ends with Florida woman's arrest

A Florida woman faces a list of charges after deputies say she stole an ambulance outside a children's hospital and drove erratically as law enforcement pursued her.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Ariel Marchan-Le Quire got into the driver's seat of the ambulance and took off early Thursday. No patients were onboard at the time.

Deputies tracked the onboard GPS to a gas station in the Fort Myers area and confronted the driver, but they say she drove away, pulled over, then sped off again as deputies approached her a second time.

Chopper video from the sheriff's office shows the ambulance with its emergency lights on as the driver swerved. LCSO says she also hit curbs and nearly overturned at one point.

Deputies moved in on Marchan-Le Quire after she stopped again, with bodycam video showing her being pulled out of the ambulance as she yelled repeatedly.

The suspect faces charges of grand larceny, leaving the scene of a crash with damage and resisting arrest. Jail records show she's being held without bond.

