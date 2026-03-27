Violent death investigation underway in Bartow: PCSO

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The Brief Polk County Sheriff's Office says Jeffrey Blevins was found last night in a pool of blood, after his mother heard him fall during a phone call. The Bartow Police Department is treating this as a violent death investigation.



A violent death investigation is underway after a man in Bartow died Thursday night.

What we know:

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Jeffrey Blevins, 56, was outside his apartment, Fountain Place Apartments, on North Wilson Avenue talking to his mother on the phone when his mother heard him fall to the ground around 11:00 p.m. Thursday night. PCSO says Blevins' mother called his sister, whom he lives with.

When Blevins' sister went outside, PCSO says she saw him in a pool of blood and called the Bartow Police Department.

BPD arrived within two minutes and EMS immediately performed live-saving measures and transported Blevins to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Bartow's police chief, Stephen Walker, says Blevins appeared to have died from a ‘violent death’.

Sheriff Grady Judd says the Bartow Police Department and its detectives are investigating, and PCSO will provide more information when it becomes available.

The sheriff added that Blevins' criminal history includes one domestic violence arrest 30 years ago, and driving with a suspended license.

What we don't know:

Detectives are still investigating the cause of his death, and are asking the community if they have any information to contact the Bartow Police Department or the Polk County Sheriff's Office.