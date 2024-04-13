VIP experience at Sun 'n Fun gives back to high school students interested in aviation

The skies over Lakeland Linder Airport are packed with exotic planes for the 50th Annual Sun 'N Fun Aerospace Expo.

The annual Fly-In is full of aerial performances, from planes and parachutists. The runways are covered with exhibits and historic aircraft.

The casual viewer can observe and learn a great deal about the aviation industry; and the airplane enthusiast can find more than enough to capture their interest among the exhibits and aircraft being shown.

Nancy Leenhouts, the Chairman of the 9/27 club, gave advice to those interested in attending the Fly-In.

"The 9/27 Club is a VIP experience at the Sun 'n Fun every year, anyone can buy a ticket online," she said, "We are directly across from the Tower at Lakeland Linder."

That means the club has front row seating for all the aerial exploits, including the fireworks show that will cap off Saturday evening.

"The reason that the club is called the 9/27 is once upon a time, we were located on the other side of the Warbird ramp, and the end of that runway was 9/27. Well, every year things change, now it is labeled 10/28. I refused to change the name of it," admitted Leenhouts. "You don't have to be a diehard aviation fan. Anybody can come and have a wonderful experience."

If you are thinking, "Why would I pay to be at this club site instead of just seeing the venue for myself?" It is a valid question, but the 9/27 club exists to further aviation education.

"We have a high school on our property, that is a public high school that is geared towards aviation. The students there have an opportunity, if they want, to get their private pilot's license while they're in high school, or their A&P mechanic license, or, if they want to be an airport director or an air traffic controller or anything related to aviation...We supplement those programs through the funds that we acquire through the Fly-In," Leenhouts explained.

So, after operating costs are covered, the 9/27 Club gives 100% of the proceeds that they bring in to local students experiencing aviation education at the Aerospace Center for Excellence.

"Last year, at the end of the year, we, the 9/27 club, was able to donate back to the education program a little over $200,000," shared Leenhouts. "It was phenomenal."

That's their end goal, to help produce the pilots of tomorrow through the enjoyment of this Fly-In today.

The 50th Annual Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo is open Saturday and Sunday. To view the entire schedule, click here.

