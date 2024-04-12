Bay Area high school students win $5,000 for spinal brace business pitch

Two high schoolers from Lutz placed third in an international business pitch competition with their spinal brace innovation.

Pierson and Parker Jones tell FOX 13, their invention was inspired by family members suffering from herniated discs. The Carrollwood Day School students came up with the idea for DiscGuard, a titanium mesh brace that surgeons could wrap around a patient’s spine to help prevent re-injury.

"What our device aims to do is provide flexibility, unlike pedicle rods and screws. It's a simplified design that's easy for surgeons to implement," Pierson Jones told FOX 13.

Image by Andy Duback, dubackphotography.com

The 16-year-old twins submitted their idea to the first-ever Vermont Pitch Challenge hosted by the University of Vermont.

The high school juniors were named one of the top five finalists out of 150 high school teams from seven countries and 27 states. The twins told FOX 13 the nomination "shocked and surprised" them.

Last Thursday, Pierson and Parker Jones joined the other finalists in Vermont and pitched DiscGuard to judges in-person.

"We were the first ones to present," Parker Jones said. "So that was really nerve-racking."

As part of the presentation, they outlined their business model and financial logistics. They also explained to the judges how something like this could help people with herniated and bulging discs, like their father and uncle.

"You want to be passionate about what you're talking about. The judges really like that," Parker Jones said.

The Jones’ brothers took home third place overall and won $5,000. They hope to have future conversations with USF surgeons in an effort to turn their award-winning idea into action.

"With potential stakeholders and investors, we could support this business idea and put it in the real world," Pierson Jones said.

Pierson told FOX 13 he might want to pursue a career in biomedical engineering. Parker said he’s interested in anesthesiology.

