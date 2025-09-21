Visit the foods and flavors of Rimini Italy without needing a passport

The Brief Tucked away on South MacDill Avenue is a restaurant that’s a ticket to Northern Italy. Osteria Natalina is what would be considered a neighborhood restaurant. The cuisine is inspired by recipes from the old country with a focus on Bay Area seafood.



For 25 years, Osteria Natalina has brought South Tampa the goodness of Italian home recipes from "Mama Natalina."

The inspiration is from the Rimini area of Italy with a focus on seafood.

"One night, it's like traveling to Italy without having to have your passport," explained owner and operator Adolfo Aguirre.

On the Adriatic Coast of Italy sits the city of Rimini. That location on the Adriatic Sea is known for seafood dishes and local fishermen bringing the fresh catch right to the port for local restaurants to prepare for their customers.

Adolfo Aguirre described his restaurant as a similar venue right here in the Tampa Bay area.

"I think one of the main attractions about our restaurant here is that I consider it more of a boutique restaurant," he said.

With the family recipes and the fresh fisheries from the Tampa Bay area, Aguirre has been able to recreate the feel and flavors of home.

What they're saying:

"People can come in, and we tailor make certain dishes for every person, so we go off the menu all of the time," he said. "We're still able to accommodate everybody."

Owner Adolfo Aguirre with customers

It’s not that every dish on the menu has seafood or a foreign-sounding name that is unknown to the casual dining customer.

"We offer traditional Italian dishes (but) we can also do classic American Italian dishes," said Aguirre.

So, there’s seafood from mussels and clams to tuna and squid, but they can also prepare lasagna or spaghetti and meatballs for the patron seeking a more familiar meal.

It’s that personal attention that sets Osteria Natalina from the chain restaurants.

"I treat everybody like they're coming to have dinner at my house, as a guest at my house for sure," said Aguirre.

Osteria Natalina is located at 3215 South MacDill Avenue, Tampa. You can learn more about them and see their menu here.