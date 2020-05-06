Visitors can return to Dinosaur World starting Thursday, May 7

article

A wild attraction will be reopening soon. Dinosaur World in Plant city plans to open its doors Thursday, May 7.

They will only have the walking trail and indoor museum open at a limited capacity to maintain social distancing. All interactive attractions and hands-on activities will remain closed.

Because of the partial reopening, admission will only be $10, plus tax.

Dinosaur World initially closed March 30 because of the pandemic.

For updates on Dinosaur World, click over to their website.

