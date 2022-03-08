Volunteer stories: The backbone of Metropolitan Ministries

Volunteers and donors are a big part of the success of Metropolitan Ministries. Tom Cornett has been volunteering for years. His effort of giving back to the community is what's right with Tampa Bay.

For the past 13 years, the Regions Bank employee has appreciated his view of the beautiful Tampa skyline. Tom's love for his city is also why he enjoys volunteering at Metropolitan Ministries.

"I was on the board for 18 years, served a lot of capacities there. And so I was very closely connected and I could see firsthand the passion in the staff and the board and in the community in that passion really translates into tremendous outcomes for hundreds and hundreds of clients every year," he said.

Tom's passion to help others comes from his family and the community service hours he did while attending Jesuit High School.

"It really stuck with me. And I think it does with a lot of people," he said.

Tom believes in the organization's mission of instilling self-sufficiency.

"There's nothing more dignified than being able to work and support yourself, support your family. It really gets at the core of who we all want to be. And so just so basic, but so critically important, to not just have stabilized families, but also to stabilize communities."

Tom taught his children the importance of giving back. When they come home for the holidays they also volunteer at the Metro Ministries tent.

"Everybody loves to do that. Feel part of the the sense of again giving back and helping out at Christmastime, especially as this very special special that watching the tent evolve over all these years, it's been incredible."

His message to others who want to give back is an idea he adopted from Metro's president.

"I just like to encourage everybody to, what Morris Hintzman used to tell us, give until it feels good," Tom said.