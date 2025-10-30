Volunteers to help improve veteran housing in Tampa

The Brief More than four dozen volunteers from The Home Depot Foundation and Volunteers of America of Florida will spend Thursday morning upgrading James Cole Veterans Village in Tampa. The project supports veterans in the Hillsborough Permanent Supportive Housing Program, which helps them move toward independent living. It’s part of The Home Depot Foundation’s nationwide Celebration of Service, happening through Veterans Day.



More than four dozen volunteers from The Home Depot Foundation and Volunteers of America of Florida will spend Thursday morning upgrading James Cole Veterans Village in Tampa.

What we know:

From 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, volunteers will take on several improvement projects at the site on North 39th Street.

Plans include installing picnic tables and charcoal grills, repainting parking lines and handicap spaces, pressure washing outdoor areas, and adding new dining tables, chairs, and bookshelves for shared community spaces.

RELATED: Veteran volunteers in Tampa for series of service projects

The upgrades are designed to make the property more functional and welcoming for veterans who live there and rely on its support programs.

The backstory:

James Cole Veterans Village provides housing, treatment, and other services for veterans working to regain stability. The effort in Tampa is one of many happening across the country as part of the Home Depot Foundation’s annual Celebration of Service.

Since 2011, the foundation has invested more than $600 million in veteran causes and improved over 65,000 veteran homes and facilities, with a goal of reaching $750 million by 2030.