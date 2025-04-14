Volunteers help mother move into new home after hurricanes

The Brief A Servant's Way and Revive and Restore helped Albani Cuello move into a new home after the 2024 hurricanes. The organizations are holding a fundraiser at the Museum of Science and Industry on April 18.



No one needs a reminder that the hurricanes impacted the Tampa Bay area this past season, but some people could not have recovered without the help of outreach groups and volunteers.

"A Servant's Way is a community-based project that we have begun in close partnership with Revive and Restore and their amazing outreach and ministry to be able to serve the people of the community that are in need," explained Allison Fonseca from A Servant's Way, "One of our recent stories involves a sweet lady named Albani and her family."

The backstory:

Albani Cuello and her family relocated from New York to Pinellas County, where they moved into a mobile home before the 2024 hurricanes hit. Being from out of state, the risk was an unknown for her.

Pictured: Albani Cuello.

Then, Hurricanes Helene and Milton came through the area.

"It was completely destroyed in the hurricane. The water raised all the way to the top," explained Albani Cuello through an interpreter. "We just had to leave; the trailer park was condemned."

Having no means to rebuild, repair or replace anything, Cuello was at the mercy of the system.

That's when A Servant's Way and Revive and Restore found out about her.

"They were deeply impacted by the hurricanes," shared Fonseca, "They were in the street carrying everything they have on a raft. We reached out to the community... and got a crib donated, and a bassinet and a car seat."

Their volunteers were able to work with Cuello to help her find a new home, one in Tampa, where she could move.

Their volunteers helped her and the family move out of the condemned property and into the new home complete with new items to take care of her family.

"Albani and her family have one less thing to worry about as they move into their new home," said Fonseca.

What you can do:

To support A Servant's Way and Revive and Restore, they are having a fundraiser planned at the Museum of Science and Industry on April 18. You can find more details by clicking here.

You can learn more about Revive and Restore on their Facebook page by clicking here.

For more about Allison Fonseca's group, A Servant's Way, click here.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13 photojournalist Jason Wright.

