Volunteers of America providing affordable housing and support services to Bay Area homeless veterans

With high inflation and rent prices continuing to climb, many Bay Area families are feeling the pinch to make ends meet.

It’s why the non-profit group Volunteers of America is working to help struggling families keep a roof over their heads.

The national organization, which has been around for over 125 years, has affiliate branches across Florida, providing affordable housing to homeless veterans, families with children, individuals coping with mental illness and disabilities, and vulnerable seniors.

VOA also provides various support services, including resume prep, job interviewing, clothing, transportation, and mental health services.

To learn more about Volunteers of America, visit their website by clicking here.