Volunteers stuff 30,000 backpacks in preparation for Titus O'Neil's annual Back to School Bash

A WWE superstar is making sure kids are ready for class this upcoming school year.

Thaddeus Bullard, who many know as Titus O'Neill, and the Bullard family foundation, in partnership with the Bucs, Advent Health, and other organizations, hosted 5,000 volunteers at Raymond James Stadium to stuff about 30,000 backpacks and hygiene kits with much-needed supplies.



It's all in preparation for their annual "Back to School Bash" at RayJay on July 29.

Bullard says they don't just do this to help Bay-Area families, but teachers as well, who are often digging into their own pockets to get students supplies they'll need throughout the year.



"I see donation links and GoFund Me links up all the time," said Bullard. "They're just simply trying to get school supplies for their kids. They don't make a lot of money or nowhere the money they should be making. It's the most underappreciated job, I think, in the world."



Last year 39,000 people turned up to the annual back-to-school-bash, and between inflation and lingering post-pandemic struggles, he believes the need this year will be even greater.

During the fun-filled day on July 29, guests can snag a free backpack filled with school supplies and take advantage of free medical, dental, and vision services and complimentary haircuts, food, and entertainment.

The event is free and open to the public from 9:00 am-1:00 pm.

