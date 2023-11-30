Dallas Police have issued an arrest warrant for Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller after he allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend.

A Dallas Police spokesperson says the warrant comes from an incident at a high-rise apartment in Uptown Dallas involving Miller and his girlfriend on Wednesday around 11 a.m.

Officers were told there was a "verbal argument" between The 34-year-old DeSoto High School grad and Texas A&M star and his girlfriend about traveling on her birthday.

According to an arrest affidavit for Miller, he told the woman to get out of the apartment.

When she went to grab her laptop and cell phones, Miller allegedly began to push her, according to the police document.

The woman told police that Miller grab her by the neck for "3 to 5 seconds" before letting go.

The arrest affidavit says that Miller then stomped on the woman's laptop and pulled a chunk of the woman's hair out before grabbing her neck again.

The woman said she was going to call the police and Miller left.

Police arrived at the scene and the woman was treated for minor injuries, but was not taken to the hospital.

The arrest affidavit says detectives observed minor abrasions on the woman's left hand and bruising to her neck.

She told officers she was six weeks pregnant and shared a text message exhange with Miller, where they were discussing the possible due date of the child.

The Bills released a statement on Thursday morning:

This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point." — Buffalo Bills

"We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club," the NFL said in a statement on Thursday. "We have no further comment at this time."

Miller was previously investigated for domestic violence in the Denver area in 2021, but was not charged.

The Bills are currently on their bye week.

Miller, the MVP of Super Bowl 50, has had a down season in 2023, recording just 2 tackles in 8 games.