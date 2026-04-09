‘Walk in My Shoes’ comes to Tampa, bringing awareness and healing to survivors of child sexual abuse

The Brief Walkers hit the pavement in Tampa Thursday for the "Walk in My Shoes" trek in the fight to prevent child sexual abuse. The Lauren's Kids Foundation and Crisis Center of Tampa Bay hosted the local leg of the month-long advocacy walk across the state, which started in Key West and ended in Tallahassee. One in three girls and one in five boys will be sexually abused before turning 18, according to stats from the Lauren’s Kids Foundation.



Walkers hit the pavement in Tampa Thursday for the "Walk in My Shoes" trek in the fight to prevent child sexual abuse.

Hosted by the Lauren’s Kids Foundation and the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, the advocacy walk began at Al Lopez Park before walkers took over a traffic lane, making their way south on Himes.

Participants had the option of walking five miles to Westshore or seven miles to Cypress Point Park.

"The walk is like an interesting, physical manifestation of a healing journey through childhood sexual abuse," said Lauren Book, founder and CEO of Lauren's Kids and also a former Florida State Senator. "It seems impossible" It seems like you'll never make it to the other side, particularly when you have a 25-mile day. But you can — and you will! -- with the support of your family, community, [and] people around you."

By the numbers:

Thursday’s Tampa walk marked the ninth stop in the month-long, 1,500-mile advocacy walk, which continues in Pasco County Friday.

Book, who is a survivor of abuse at the hands of her live-in, female nanny, started the walk to create a safe space for communities to tackle tough conversations about child sexual abuse.

It’s a reality the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay has seen firsthand.

"We know that not everybody reports, and what I mean by report is, to anyone. They don't tell anyone. We do about an exam a day, so about 350 exams per year. In addition to that, we provide services for an additional 800 survivors," Gina Dickerson, director for sexual assault services at the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, said. "So, I would say it's pretty prevalent."

Local perspective:

For walker Melissa ODougherty, the mission hits close to home.

"We're survivors of sexual assault. My children are, too. And we got our justice, but so many people don't," the Pasco County resident told FOX 13. "So being unafraid to talk and tell your story and to talk and tell somebody that you're being hurt is really important."

Why you should care:

The walk, which coincides with April being National Child Abuse Prevention Month and National Sexual Assault Awareness Month, also serves to connect survivors with vital resources.

What you can do:

Click here to learn more about Lauren’s Kids.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can dial 2-1-1 at any time to reach the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.