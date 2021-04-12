Walk or donate to support March of Dimes

article

March of Dimes is on a mission to end premature births. The organization wants to help every mom and baby have the best possible start by raising funds to support them through their pregnancy journey.

The March of Dimes relies on donations to help these families, and there are a few ways to help.

From April 15 to April 26, Publix customers can donate at the registers to March of Dimes.

You can also sign up online for the March For Babies coming up for the Tampa Bay area on Saturday, May 15.

The virtual experience is more than just a walk. It's being called "A Mother of a Movement" which honors motherhood, babies and families and creates change through shared experiences.

LINK: For information on how to participate in the March for Babies Tampa Bay or to donate online, visit their website.