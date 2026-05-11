Wanted burglary suspect caught in Highlands County while running away from crash: HCSO
AVON PARK, Fla. - A K9 with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office helped locate a man accused of burglary in Manatee County following a crash in Avon Park.
Avon Park crash
What we know:
According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to Dressel Road around 7 p.m. Sunday for a report of a car that hit a fence. Witnesses told authorities that the driver fled the scene after the crash.
Highlands County K-9 search
Deputies said they set up a perimeter and used K-9 Waylon and K-9 Gentry to search the area. K-9 Gentry found 27-year-old Joaquin Soto-Olivas hiding in a field north of Old Bombing Range Road.
Soto-Olivas, 27, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and driving without a valid license.
He was also charged with driving under the influence and resisting an officer before being booked into the Highlands County Jail.
Criminal investigation details
What we don't know:
It is not yet clear if anyone else was in the car at the time of the crash or if there were any injuries.
Authorities have not released information regarding the specific details of the active Manatee County burglary warrant.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Highlands County Sheriff's Office, which provided details on the arrest, charges, and the use of K-9 units in the search.