Wanted burglary suspect caught in Highlands County while running away from crash: HCSO

article

The Brief A 27-year-old man was arrested Sunday night after he allegedly crashed a car into a fence and tried to hide from deputies in an Avon Park field. Highlands County K-9 Gentry found Joaquin Soto-Olivas north of Old Bombing Range Road following a search by multiple units. Deputies discovered Soto-Olivas had an active burglary warrant out of Manatee County and charged him with DUI and resisting an officer.



A K9 with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office helped locate a man accused of burglary in Manatee County following a crash in Avon Park.

Avon Park crash

What we know:

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to Dressel Road around 7 p.m. Sunday for a report of a car that hit a fence. Witnesses told authorities that the driver fled the scene after the crash.

Highlands County K-9 search

Deputies said they set up a perimeter and used K-9 Waylon and K-9 Gentry to search the area. K-9 Gentry found 27-year-old Joaquin Soto-Olivas hiding in a field north of Old Bombing Range Road.

Soto-Olivas, 27, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and driving without a valid license.

He was also charged with driving under the influence and resisting an officer before being booked into the Highlands County Jail.

Criminal investigation details

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if anyone else was in the car at the time of the crash or if there were any injuries.

Authorities have not released information regarding the specific details of the active Manatee County burglary warrant.