Wanted murder suspect from Lee County leads deputies on chase, ends in Polk County with crash

By Rebecca Ollier
Published  November 10, 2025 4:58pm EST
Polk County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A murder suspect accused of killing his ex-girlfriend after stalking her is caught in Polk County after a crash with a cruiser and a pole.
    • Leosbey Cuesta De Armas is accused of driving from Hialeah, then breaking into a Lehigh Acres home, and stabbing his ex-girlfriend on Saturday night.
    • After the stabbing, he drove through Hardee County and led deputies there on a chase into Polk County.

BARTOW, Fla. - A Lee County murder suspect was caught in Polk County over the weekend after leading Florida deputies on chase that led to a crash with a cruiser and a pole. 

Leosbey Cuesta De Armas was wanted in Lee County after a deadly stabbing in a Lehigh Acres home on Saturday, November 8. 

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office

What we know:

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said he broke into the Lehigh Acres home where his ex was staying with her children to help friends put up Christmas decorations. He said he was hiding in a pantry waiting to attack. 

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office

"The resident of the home noticed the door seemed stuck, then she saw the suspect glaring at her holding a knife," Sheriff Marceno said at a news conference. "The witness screamed in terror as the suspect ran past her and attacked the victim."

He said he got on top of the victim, continued to stab her multiple times and then took off running. 

The Chase:

Lee County deputies put out a ‘be on the lookout’ alert for surrounding counties and in Hardee County they saw Cuesta De Armas' truck on Dallas McClelland Road. 

The Hardee County Sheriff's Office said he took off and led them on a chase through Zolfo Springs, Wauchula, Bowling Green and Fort Meade. 

Courtesy: Hardee County Sheriff's Office

Then, the Polk County Sheriff's Office got involved in the chase. 

It went into the southern part of Bartow, and that's when deputies used stop sticks to deflate the driver's tires. 

The Crash:

Hardee County investigators added that the suspect hit a Polk County patrol vehicle, but kept going. 

Then, near Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, the driver suddenly veered left, crossed the median and hit a light pole. 

Courtesy: Hardee County Sheriff's Office

The Lee County Sheriff said he's grateful for the help of other counties to get this dangerous man off the streets. 

Leosbey Cuesta De Armas faces aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer charge in Polk County. In Lee County, he faces second-degree murder and burglary charges.

The Source: FOX 13 gathered the information for this story from a press conference by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, a Facebook post from the Hardee County Sheriff's Office, as well as a Facebook post from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

