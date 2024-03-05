Warm Mineral Springs Park to see $9M in improvements

Florida's only hot springs park will remain as it is for now.

The water of Warm Mineral Springs draws visitors like Susan Gastony from across the globe.

"I like the minerals they help my arthritis, and it also helps me to relax very much," she said.

Instead of taking a dip Tuesday morning, Gastony stood in front of North Port City Commissioners to voice her opinion.

A potential private-public deal is off the table.

"I felt like it’s really important to stand up what you believe in and what you want to keep and what you think is really special about God’s Earth," she said.

RELATED: You can swim in a geothermal sinkhole at this North Port spring

Already in need of fixing up, Warm Mineral Springs sustained massive damage during Hurricane Ian nearly two years ago.

Warm Mineral Springs Park was damaged during Hurricane Ian.

A proposed public-private partnership had residents concerned over potential development. That deal is now off the table.

"The P3 project is dead. Dead. Gone. Finished. We sit here with the ability to focus on phase 1," said Vice Mayor Phil Stokes.

Commissioners have around $9 million dollars to spend on the property.

RELATED: Warm Mineral Springs celebrates reopening after Hurricane Ian damaged park

"We have a reset button. It’s been pressed we’ve got to figure out how we will move forward with that before we just go and bulldoze all the buildings," said Commissioner Debbie McDowell.

Many believe the warm springs have healing properties.

While some wanted to see historic buildings saved, the commission voted to figure out how much it would cost to demolish the existing buildings, while keeping historical elements. They’ll also price out a new admission building with restrooms and shower facilities.

The city of North Port will also reach out to Sarasota County and other organizations on the possibility of expanding the Legacy Trail to Warm Mineral Springs.

"If we take our money and take the focus on phase 1, let us improve the lake and at the same time allow the vocal people we have heard publicly, whether it’s from rallies, comments or emails or conversation, let them organize and see if it needs to be a state park or a national park and let that route take place at the same time," said City Manager Jerome Fletcher.

For now, Warm Mineral Springs will stay the way it is, which is what many people want.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter