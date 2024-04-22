WATCH: 2 teens arrested after leading Hillsborough deputies on multi-county pursuit in stolen vehicle

Two teenagers were arrested after authorities said they stole a vehicle and evaded deputies in Hillsborough County early Friday morning.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old were operating a stolen vehicle and ‘thought they could outrun HCSO deputies.’

READ: 27 Cuban nationals adrift at sea rescued by Carnival cruise ship departing from Tampa

Deputies said they attempted a traffic stop on the car, but it refused to stop, escaping into Pasco and then Hernando County.

Aerial footage from HCSO's Aviation Unit shows the car skid over a median before coming to a sudden halt. The two teens then exit the car and run into the woods.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

As shown in the video, deputies then confronted the two suspects hiding in the woods where they surrendered to law enforcement.

"I'm consistently impressed with the precision and speed of our deputies," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Less than seven minutes after these two recklessly ditched their car, law enforcement from HCSO, Pasco County, Hernando County, and FHP took these criminals into custody."