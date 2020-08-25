Watch a SpaceX launch, stay for a movie at Kennedy Space Center's 'Launch And A Movie' event

article

Witness liftoff of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and watch a space-themed movie from the comfort of your car at the drive-in "Launch And A Movie" event.

Parking opens at 5:30 p.m. with live NASA TV playing until the live launch feed starts prior to liftoff.

SpaceX is now targeting the launch of SAOCOM 1B for Friday, Aug. 28 at 7:20 p.m. ET.

All tickets purchased for the previously targeted launch date of Aug. 27 are valid for Friday's launch.

After the rocket launch and landing of the Falcon 9 booster, people can enjoy the short film "Hubble," narrated by Leonardo DiCaprio, as you journey through distant galaxies to explore the grandeur and mysteries of our celestial surroundings and accompany space-walking astronauts as they attempt the most difficult and important tasks in NASA’s history.

Prepackaged snacks will be available for purchase.

Cost for entry is $50 per vehicle.

One ticket includes entry for all seated passengers in the vehicle.

Masks are required for guests outside of their vehicles.

Restrooms are available.

Oversized vehicles will be directed to park at the back of the lots.

Please plan ahead for traffic and parking.

Tailgating, including grilling and alcoholic beverages, will not be permitted.

Launch viewing will not be available from inside the visitor complex.

Admission to the visitor complex is not included or needed.

For more information, visit the Kennedy Space Center's website.