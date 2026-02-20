Homosassa mobile home using 'alternative power sources' destroyed by fire: CCFR

article

A mobile home in Homosassa was destroyed following a "heavily involved" fire that broke out on Wednesday evening, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters responded to South Oakridge Drive shortly before 7 p.m., and they had to force their way through the property's fencing to battle the fire.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the home did not have active metered electrical service. Instead, investigators observed signs of alternative power sources and heating methods being used inside the home.

Courtesy: Citrus County Fire Rescue.

Nobody was reportedly home at the time of the fire and CCFR is investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire crews were able to bring the blaze under control by 7:22 p.m.

By the numbers:

Citrus County Fire Rescue provided the following damage estimates:

Building Value: $162,960

Contents Value: $81,480

Total Loss: Over $244,000