WATCH: Aerial view of Hurricane Helene damage in Tampa Bay Area

Helene did not directly hit the Bay Area, but unprecedented storm surge produced by the hurricane devastated many of the coastal communities.

Homes were completely destroyed, and some residents are still without power and water.

In Florida, 11 of the confirmed deaths were nine people who drowned in their homes in a mandatory evacuation area in Pinellas County, according to Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

After one day of assessments, Sarasota County Emergency Management officials said there was an estimated $49 million in residential damages in their area. That number is expected to increase.

FEMA assistance is available for residents in Charlotte, Citrus, Dixie, Franklin, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Taylor and Wakulla counties.

